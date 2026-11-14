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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Elizabeth, NJ
Elizabeth’s retail scene is busy, especially around Jersey Gardens. If you like helping shoppers and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Shoe Stylist (Part-Time) – Steve Madden
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find their perfect pair while building your own client base. Perks include a 50% employee discount, 40% family discount, free seasonal shoe, and a flexible schedule.
Store Assistant Manager – Steve Madden
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with sales, staff development, merchandising, and operations. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and strong employee discounts plus a free shoe every season/quarter.
Assistant Store Manager – Aéropostale, The Mills at Jersey Gardens
- Employer: Aéropostale
- Location: The Mills at Jersey Gardens, Elizabeth, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $18.50–$25.50/hour
Help lead the team, drive results, and keep the store looking sharp. Role focuses on coaching staff, customer experience, and store operations, with access to benefits (if eligible) and an associate discount on Catalyst Brands merchandise.
Manager in Training (MIT) – Snipes USA
- Employer: Snipes USA
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level management track in a sneaker and streetwear store. You’ll learn to run the shop, lead the team, and drive sales, with employee discount, PTO, paid holidays, bonus plan, health insurance, and retirement contributions.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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