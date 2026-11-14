Elizabeth’s retail scene is busy, especially around Jersey Gardens. If you like helping shoppers and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Elizabeth, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find their perfect pair while building your own client base. Perks include a 50% employee discount, 40% family discount, free seasonal shoe, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Elizabeth, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with sales, staff development, merchandising, and operations. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and strong employee discounts plus a free shoe every season/quarter.

Employer: Aéropostale

Location: The Mills at Jersey Gardens, Elizabeth, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.50–$25.50/hour

Help lead the team, drive results, and keep the store looking sharp. Role focuses on coaching staff, customer experience, and store operations, with access to benefits (if eligible) and an associate discount on Catalyst Brands merchandise.

Employer: Snipes USA

Location: Elizabeth, NJ

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level management track in a sneaker and streetwear store. You’ll learn to run the shop, lead the team, and drive sales, with employee discount, PTO, paid holidays, bonus plan, health insurance, and retirement contributions.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.