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UCNJ Dramatics Society hosts November one-act festival
11 days ago
The UCNJ Dramatics Society meets every Tuesday at 2:00 PM in room L-301 for students interested in acting, singing, or dancing, and runs events like open mics, one acts, and a spring musical. The club will present its Festival of One Acts on November 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 7:30 PM in the Roy W. Smith Theater.
This content is adapted from materials provided by UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ
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