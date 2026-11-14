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Elizabeth
🏥 Elizabeth, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Elizabeth, NJ is steady right now, with options from entry-level patient care to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Bilingual Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Afternoon Hours
- Employer: Children’s Specialized ABA
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ (in-home, ~30-mile radius)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $27–$34/hour
- Highlights: Work 1:1 with kids with autism, using ABA therapy in homes or clinic. No RBT certification yet? They pay for your training and exam, offer premium pay for bilingual English/Spanish, extra pay after 5 PM, paid drive time, and clear paths to grow into lead or admin roles.
Family Medicine / Internal Medicine Physician
- Employer: HCRC Consulting (for an established local practice)
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $235,000/year + bonus
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM, no weekends
- Highlights: Outpatient primary care for ages 2+, with a long-standing, physician-led team. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, paid vacation, and an established patient base; new grads and experienced MD/DOs are both welcome.
PRN Emergency Room RN
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ
- Type: PRN / Per Diem (listed as full-time on posting)
- Shift: Nights
- Highlights: ER RN role focused on triage and care for patients with life-threatening issues. You’ll take histories, assist with exams and tests, and prepare and give medications while working closely with physicians and the ED team.
Mental Health Screener – Emergency Screening
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- Location: 655 E. Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07206 (New Point Campus)
- Type: Per Diem (Hourly)
- Pay: $34.43/hour
- Shift: Day
- Highlights: Front-line psychiatric crisis work in ER, hospital, and community settings, including mobile crisis outreach and hotline coverage. Requires a related Master’s + 1 year acute psych or BA in Psychology + 3 years acute psych, plus NJ Mental Health Screener eligibility and a valid driver’s license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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