Healthcare hiring around Elizabeth, NJ is steady right now, with options from entry-level patient care to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Children’s Specialized ABA

Children’s Specialized ABA Location: Elizabeth, NJ (in-home, ~30-mile radius)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $27–$34/hour

Highlights: Work 1:1 with kids with autism, using ABA therapy in homes or clinic. No RBT certification yet? They pay for your training and exam, offer premium pay for bilingual English/Spanish, extra pay after 5 PM, paid drive time, and clear paths to grow into lead or admin roles.

Employer: HCRC Consulting (for an established local practice)

(for an established local practice) Location: Elizabeth, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $235,000/year + bonus

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM, no weekends

Highlights: Outpatient primary care for ages 2+, with a long-standing, physician-led team. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, paid vacation, and an established patient base; new grads and experienced MD/DOs are both welcome.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: Elizabeth, NJ

Type: PRN / Per Diem (listed as full-time on posting)

Shift: Nights

Highlights: ER RN role focused on triage and care for patients with life-threatening issues. You’ll take histories, assist with exams and tests, and prepare and give medications while working closely with physicians and the ED team.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Location: 655 E. Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07206 (New Point Campus)

(New Point Campus) Type: Per Diem (Hourly)

Pay: $34.43/hour

Shift: Day

Highlights: Front-line psychiatric crisis work in ER, hospital, and community settings, including mobile crisis outreach and hotline coverage. Requires a related Master’s + 1 year acute psych or BA in Psychology + 3 years acute psych, plus NJ Mental Health Screener eligibility and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.