🚨 New details on Linden crash that seriously injured family

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has released more information about a serious crash that injured three people in Linden, N.J. on Monday, October 5, 2026.

Around 2:38 p.m., Elizabeth Police officers saw a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee near Anna Street and Jackson Avenue in Elizabeth. The Jeep’s registered owner had several active arrest warrants. Officers tried to pull the Jeep over, but the driver did not stop. Police followed the Jeep until ending the pursuit around 2:45 p.m. near the Elizabeth–Linden city line.

The Jeep then continued at a high speed into Linden. Linden Police Officer Mikael Diaz spotted the Jeep on East Linden Avenue and turned to follow it. The Jeep kept speeding down the residential street and crashed into a Honda Civic near East Linden Avenue and Clinton Street.

An adult man, adult woman, and an infant in the Honda were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

The Division of Criminal Justice is investigating the involved law enforcement officers under the Independent Prosecutor Directive. Both investigations are ongoing, and no further information is available yet.