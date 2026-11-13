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🔧 Elizabeth, NJ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Elizabeth has steady demand right now for people who keep buildings, grounds, and equipment in top shape. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ (mobile, at client sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior detailing, from vacuuming to waxing and polishing. Great fit if you already have your own detailing gear, like working on your own, and enjoy seeing instant results from your work.
Building Maintenance Supervisor
- Employer: Performance Foodservice
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,600 – $79,300/year + up to 20% bonus
Lead a maintenance crew handling repairs and upkeep on refrigeration, HVAC, compressors, and facility/grounds in a food distribution setting. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and growth opportunities if you have 3–5 years of maintenance and some warehouse/production experience.
JP Sanitation Tech Development (3rd Shift)
- Employer: Michael Foods
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: $17.14 – $19.38/hour
Night-shift role keeping all equipment and areas clean inside and outside a food processing plant. You’ll break down and sanitize equipment, handle inedible product bins, follow food safety rules (GMP/HACCP), and wear PPE—good for someone who doesn’t mind physical work and strong odors.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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