🚚 Elizabeth, NJ Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Elizabeth’s port and warehouse scene is busy right now, and a few solid logistics roles are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Elizabeth, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,200 – $85,000 + up to 20% bonus

Coordinate foodservice purchasing, negotiate with vendors, and keep products in stock for a major distributor. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and growth opportunities in a stable, essential industry.

Employer: Jcex USA Inc

Jcex USA Inc Location: New Jersey (warehouse near Port of NY/NJ, exact site TBD)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: From $7,000/month (salary negotiable, based on experience)

Lead the startup and daily operations of a new warehouse, from site selection and setup to building the team and running port drayage and container logistics. Good fit if you know the NJ logistics market and want a high-impact leadership role with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan Location: Elizabeth, NJ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $18/hour (range listed: $17 – $24/hour)

Hands-on warehouse role moving and staging furniture, loading/unloading trailers, and keeping the facility safe and organized. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and merchandise discount for those okay with early-morning hours and heavy lifting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics employers often move fast when they see a strong resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.