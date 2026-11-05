🔧 Elizabeth, NJ Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Elizabeth has steady demand for people who keep spaces clean, safe, and guest‑ready. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: North American Cleaning Services

North American Cleaning Services Location: Elizabeth, NJ (in person)

Type: Part-time (about 5–15 hours/week , Mon–Fri, 11am–4pm )

(about , Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $18–$25 per hour

Use your own car to travel between Airbnb units and get them guest‑ready. You’ll handle full turnovers: trash removal, dusting, vacuuming, mopping, bathrooms, kitchens, laundry, changing bedding, and restocking supplies. They value hotel cleaning experience, strong attention to detail, and careful reporting of any damage or missing items.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Elizabeth, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep hotel public spaces spotless—restrooms, hallways, elevators, offices, and event areas—by dusting, polishing, vacuuming, mopping, washing windows, and emptying trash. You’ll also greet guests, deliver items, help with room cleaning, and report any maintenance issues, all within Hilton’s well-known, award‑winning hospitality culture.

If one of these fits you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.