📋 Elizabeth NJ Admin Jobs with Multiple Healthcare Offices

Elizabeth has a steady flow of front-desk and phone-based roles, especially in medical offices and hospitals. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health Location: 1000 S Elmora Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07202

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $34.15 per hour + potential CVS Health bonus/short-term incentives

+ potential CVS Health bonus/short-term incentives Category: Administrative / Front Desk in a primary care clinic

You’re the first and last face patients see—checking them in, updating info, scheduling visits, answering phones, and keeping the welcome area tidy. This role stands out for its strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and a clear mission to support older adults in the community. Application window is anticipated to close 01/04/2027.

Employer: Metropolitan Dermatology

Location: Elizabeth, NJ (in-person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

Category: Medical front desk / dermatology office

Perfect if you already have 1–2 years of medical reception experience and speak Spanish (required). You’ll greet patients, schedule visits, answer phones, handle copays and deposits, and help with cosmetic product sales in a busy dermatology practice.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Location: 225 Williamson Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07202

Type: Part-time, hourly

Schedule: Every Mon & Fri, 9:00am–5:00pm, plus every other weekend & holiday and call-out coverage

Pay: $17.73 per hour

Category: Clerical / Hospital switchboard

You’ll run the hospital switchboard—answering and routing calls, overhead paging at two sites, helping during emergencies, and keeping call logs updated. Good fit if you like a fast-paced hospital setting, have strong phone and computer skills, and want a steady part-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare offices in Elizabeth hire for similar roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.