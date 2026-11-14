Elizabeth City has a nice mix of retail and merchandiser jobs right now, from wellness shops to big-name brands. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying active on your feet.

Employer: GNC

GNC Location: Elizabeth City, NC

Type: Part-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed (hourly + individual sales incentives)

Help customers find vitamins and supplements while sharing GNC’s “Live Well” message. This role is great if you enjoy health and fitness, want sales incentives, and need a schedule that includes nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Odyssey Herbals

Odyssey Herbals Location: Elizabeth City, NC

Type: Part-time / Full-time (expected ~35 hrs/week)

Pay: $10.00–$14.00 per hour

Work in a small, welcoming herbal and wellness shop, helping customers understand products and feel comfortable asking questions. Good fit if you like a flexible schedule, employee discount, and a calmer, more personal retail setting.

Employer: Pepsi Bottling Ventures

Pepsi Bottling Ventures Location: Elizabeth City, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep Pepsi drinks stocked and looking sharp in coolers, shelves, and displays across local stores. This is a very active, physical job with solid benefits (PTO, 401(k) match, health insurance) if you like working on the move and building relationships with store staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk with the hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.