Elizabeth City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new facilities and senior living communities adding staff. If you’re in patient care or imaging, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Sentara Health

Sentara Health Location: Elizabeth City, NC

Type: Part-time, Days (First Shift)

Pay: $39.51 – $58.51/hour (base pay range for full-time equivalent)

Conduct screening and diagnostic mammograms and/or bone density studies in a modern hospital setting. Great fit if you’re ARRT certified (or registry-eligible) and want strong benefits, tuition help, and a part-time schedule with big-system support.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Elizabeth City, NC

Type: Part-time (full-time options may be available)

Pay: Base pay depends on skills and experience (not listed as a range)

Support residents by giving or assisting with medications, keeping med rooms organized, and working closely with pharmacies. This role stands out for its career growth paths, health benefits (based on hours), and extra perks like early access to earned wages and tuition help.

Employer: Sentara Albemarle Regional Medical Center

Location: Elizabeth City, NC

Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00 pm – 7:00 am)

Pay: $41.93 – $61.01/hour (base pay range)

Join a brand-new Emergency Department with a state-of-the-art Crisis Stabilization Unit in a Magnet®-recognized hospital. Ideal if you’re an RN who wants strong pay, robust benefits, and the chance to make a big impact in rural Northeastern NC.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.