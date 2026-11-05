Weekly Thursday Trivia Night at Tooley's Tavern

Tooley's Tavern at the Boathouse at 400 East Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC hosts Trivia Night every Thursday at 7:00 PM, with food and drink specials, trivia on many topics, and prizes for top teams. Each week, 1st place wins a $50 gift card, 2nd place wins a $30 gift card, and 3rd place wins a $20 gift card, with extra prizes and giveaways also offered. Residents can join with a team or play solo to enjoy a fun evening and support a local Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce member business.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce