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Elizabeth City

Chamber seeks sponsors for Friendsgiving event

5 days ago
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Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking business sponsors to support an upcoming Friendsgiving event with live music by Island Gerry. Sponsorship options include a Butterball Sponsor – $500 to provide cooked turkey, a Bar Sponsor – $250 with three spots available, and a Pie-in-the-Sky Sponsor – $100 to provide pies. Chamber member businesses can reserve a sponsorship by calling 252-335-4364 or emailing savannah@elizabethcitychamber.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce

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