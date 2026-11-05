Chamber seeks sponsors for Friendsgiving event

Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking business sponsors to support an upcoming Friendsgiving event with live music by Island Gerry. Sponsorship options include a Butterball Sponsor – $500 to provide cooked turkey, a Bar Sponsor – $250 with three spots available, and a Pie-in-the-Sky Sponsor – $100 to provide pies. Chamber member businesses can reserve a sponsorship by calling 252-335-4364 or emailing savannah@elizabethcitychamber.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce