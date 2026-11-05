🛒 Elizabeth City Retail & Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Elizabeth City has a nice mix of front-line retail and customer-facing roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Elizabeth City, NC

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products while keeping the store stocked and clean. Great fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 1805 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City, NC

Type: Full-time

Category: Retail Operations / Produce Department Management

Retail Operations / Produce Department Management Salary: Not listed

Lead the produce department, from hiring and training staff to managing schedules, shrink, and food safety. Good for someone with strong people skills who wants to run a department and doesn’t mind physical work and cold/hot environments.

Employer: MileOne Autogroup (Hall Ford Hyundai Elizabeth City)

Location: Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $100,000 annually

Greet service customers, explain repair and maintenance needs, and manage service appointments and estimates. Best for someone with prior service writer experience, solid car knowledge, and strong communication skills.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.