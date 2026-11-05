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🛒 Elizabeth City Retail & Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Elizabeth City has a nice mix of front-line retail and customer-facing roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.
Seasonal Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Elizabeth City, NC
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products while keeping the store stocked and clean. Great fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
FT Produce Sales Manager (H)
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 1805 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Retail Operations / Produce Department Management
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the produce department, from hiring and training staff to managing schedules, shrink, and food safety. Good for someone with strong people skills who wants to run a department and doesn’t mind physical work and cold/hot environments.
Automotive Service Advisor - Hall Ford Elizabeth City
- Employer: MileOne Autogroup (Hall Ford Hyundai Elizabeth City)
- Location: Elizabeth City, NC 27909
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $100,000 annually
Greet service customers, explain repair and maintenance needs, and manage service appointments and estimates. Best for someone with prior service writer experience, solid car knowledge, and strong communication skills.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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