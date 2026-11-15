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🎁 Community Freebies and Deals Around Elgin This Week
Here are some free (and very low-cost) finds around Elgin, TX that your neighbors are offering. Take a look and see if something fits your home or holiday plans.
Reclining Loveseat and Recliner
Item: Reclining loveseat and single recliner chair
Condition: Good shape, needs a wipe-down from dogs laying on them; small rip on the arm of the recliner
Location: Elgin, Elgin, TX (pickup in Elgin)
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Two comfy seating pieces looking for a new home. Great if you need extra living room seating and don’t mind a little cleaning and a small tear on one arm.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Everyday Dose Coffee+ Medium Roast + Mild
Item: Everyday Dose Coffee+ Medium Roast, mild
Details: Contains collagen, L-theanine, chaga, and lion’s mane; described as gut friendly, no jitters, supports clarity and focus
Price: $15 a bag (not free, but a local discount offer)
Location: Elgin Wildcats Landing, Elgin, TX (local pickup)
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Neighbor offering a specialty coffee blend with added supplements. If you’re curious about functional coffee and want to buy local, this might be worth a look.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Christmas Greeting Cards
Item: Assorted Christmas greeting cards with envelopes
Designs: Snowmen, dogs, and traditional holiday scenes
Quantity: Dozens available, minimum of 10 cards per purchase
Price: $0.10 per card
Location: Elgin, Elgin, TX
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice way to stock up on holiday cards without spending much. Great for mailing to family, friends, or neighbors.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these freebies or low-cost deals, try to reach out to the poster soon—popular items in Elgin can get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.