Here are some free (and very low-cost) finds around Elgin, TX that your neighbors are offering. Take a look and see if something fits your home or holiday plans.

Item: Reclining loveseat and single recliner chair

Condition: Good shape, needs a wipe-down from dogs laying on them; small rip on the arm of the recliner

Location: Elgin, Elgin, TX (pickup in Elgin)

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Two comfy seating pieces looking for a new home. Great if you need extra living room seating and don’t mind a little cleaning and a small tear on one arm.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Everyday Dose Coffee+ Medium Roast, mild

Details: Contains collagen, L-theanine, chaga, and lion’s mane; described as gut friendly, no jitters, supports clarity and focus

Price: $15 a bag (not free, but a local discount offer)

Location: Elgin Wildcats Landing, Elgin, TX (local pickup)

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor offering a specialty coffee blend with added supplements. If you’re curious about functional coffee and want to buy local, this might be worth a look.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted Christmas greeting cards with envelopes

Designs: Snowmen, dogs, and traditional holiday scenes

Quantity: Dozens available, minimum of 10 cards per purchase

Price: $0.10 per card

Location: Elgin, Elgin, TX

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice way to stock up on holiday cards without spending much. Great for mailing to family, friends, or neighbors.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these freebies or low-cost deals, try to reach out to the poster soon—popular items in Elgin can get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.