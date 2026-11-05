November kids and family events at Elgin Library

Elgin Public Library will host a full weekend of kids and family events on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7. On Friday, November 6, the library offers Little Learners for ages 4–6 at 10:30 AM, and Tween Invasion: Beaded Keychains for ages 10–12 from 5–6:30 PM. On Saturday, November 7, families can attend Sensory Storytime for all ages at 10:30 AM, Library "Magic" (The Gathering) for ages 10+ from 3–5 PM, and a Día de los Muertos celebration from 3:30–6 PM with crafts, a Friends book giveaway, face painting with Ms. Poppy, and Elgin Sings sing-along from 3–4:30 PM featuring traditional Hispanic songs.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Elgin Public Library