undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Elgin SC Education Jobs – Multiple School Roles for 2026-27
Elgin’s schools are already hiring for the 2026–2027 year, with solid roles for both certified teachers and support staff. If you like working with kids and want steady school hours, these are worth a look.
DoWEA Afterschool Program Teacher
- Employer: Richland School District 2
- Location: Elgin, SC
- Type: Full-time (school-year, afterschool)
- Pay: $30/hour (Teacher); $35/hour (Lead Teacher)
- School Year: 2026–2027
Afterschool teaching with strong hourly pay and a clear bump for lead teachers. Teacher certification is required, so this is a good fit if you’re already certified and want extra income in the afternoons.
Academic Intervention Assistant, 2026–2027 School Year
- Employer: Richland School District 2
- Location: Elgin, SC
- Type: Full-time, 185-day position
- Pay: Grade 104 pay schedule (district scale)
- School Year: 2026–2027
Support students who need extra academic help in a steady, school-year role. You’ll need 60 college hours, an associate’s degree, or a qualifying ParaPro/ParaPathways score. You can schedule the assessment through W.R. Rogers Adult Education Center (803-736-8787).
Instructional Assistant (5K) – Blaney Elementary
- Employer: Kershaw County School District
- Location: Blaney Elementary, Elgin, SC
- Type: Support Staff / Instructional Assistant, 185 days
- Date Available: 12/2026
- Salary Range: $21,286 – $36,182
Work with kindergarten students in a hands-on classroom role. Requires 60 college hours, an associate’s degree, or a passing ParaPro score (minimum 456). Apply through the KCSD Applitrack Online Application System.
If any of these feel close but not perfect, save the links and check back—school districts update openings often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.