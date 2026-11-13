Elgin’s schools are already hiring for the 2026–2027 year, with solid roles for both certified teachers and support staff. If you like working with kids and want steady school hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Richland School District 2

Richland School District 2 Location: Elgin, SC

Type: Full-time (school-year, afterschool)

Pay: $30/hour (Teacher); $35/hour (Lead Teacher)

School Year: 2026–2027

Afterschool teaching with strong hourly pay and a clear bump for lead teachers. Teacher certification is required, so this is a good fit if you’re already certified and want extra income in the afternoons.

Employer: Richland School District 2

Richland School District 2 Location: Elgin, SC

Type: Full-time, 185-day position

Pay: Grade 104 pay schedule (district scale)

(district scale) School Year: 2026–2027

Support students who need extra academic help in a steady, school-year role. You’ll need 60 college hours, an associate’s degree, or a qualifying ParaPro/ParaPathways score. You can schedule the assessment through W.R. Rogers Adult Education Center (803-736-8787).

Employer: Kershaw County School District

Kershaw County School District Location: Blaney Elementary, Elgin, SC

Type: Support Staff / Instructional Assistant, 185 days

Date Available: 12/2026

Salary Range: $21,286 – $36,182

Work with kindergarten students in a hands-on classroom role. Requires 60 college hours, an associate’s degree, or a passing ParaPro score (minimum 456). Apply through the KCSD Applitrack Online Application System.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, save the links and check back—school districts update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.