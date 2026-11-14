Elgin’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and healthcare. Here are a few roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Target

Target Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.50–$25.50/hr starting, full range $23.50–$39.95/hr

Lead the front-of-store team, keep lines moving, and make sure guests have a smooth, friendly visit. This is a hands-on leadership role with strong benefits (health, 401(k), discounts, paid time off) and lots of chances to grow your retail career.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Elgin, IL 60123

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.75/hr

Great if you like working on your own and staying active. You’ll stock shelves, set up displays, and keep products looking sharp across different stores, using your phone to track tasks and photos.

Employer: GI Alliance

Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time

Healthcare call-center role handling patient calls, messages, and urgent requests. Good fit if you have 6+ months call center experience, strong phone manners, and want steady work supporting a medical team.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.