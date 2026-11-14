Elgin’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with options for both long‑haul and home‑daily drivers. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Elgin, IL (over‑the‑road routes)

(over‑the‑road routes) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Solo CDL‑A OTR role hauling freight on long routes. You’ll run a tractor‑trailer, handle pre/post‑trip inspections, keep accurate e‑logs, and follow DOT rules. Good fit if you’re safety‑minded, like the road, and want steady miles.

Employer: Clean Harbors / Safety‑Kleen

Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26+ per hour, overtime after 40 hrs

Home‑daily Monday–Friday route in a Class B box truck, serving a set list of business customers. You’ll service parts washers, pick up containerized hazardous waste, and upsell products. Comes with health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid training, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Rhone Logistics (contractor role)

Rhone Logistics (contractor role) Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Contract / Independent Contractor

Salary: From $950 per week (pay based on experience)

Local and regional box truck work focused on household goods and distribution. You’ll load/unload, handle heavy lifting, and provide customer‑facing moving services. Company provides the truck; you bring 2–5 years of moving experience and a clean Class C license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have similar routes opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.