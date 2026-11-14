🔥 Controlled burn planned at Hawthorne Hill Nature Center

The City of Elgin and Davey Resource Group will conduct a prescribed burn at Hawthorne Hill Nature Center, 28 Brookside Drive, on one day between Nov. 16 and Dec. 30, 2026, depending on weather and site conditions.

A prescribed burn is a carefully managed, low-intensity fire used to:

Return nutrients to the soil

Support native plants

Control invasive plants like buckthorn and honeysuckle

Improve wildlife habitat

What to expect:

The nature center will stay open , but some trails and natural areas may be temporarily closed .

, but some . Follow posted signs and stay out of closed areas.

and stay out of closed areas. Nearby residents may see or smell smoke during the burn.

during the burn. Trained professionals will be on site with safety equipment, and the fire will be fully extinguished before crews leave.

Questions? Contact Davey Resource Group at 630-559-2035.