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Elgin
🔥 Controlled burn planned at Hawthorne Hill Nature Center
13 days ago
🔥 Controlled burn planned at Hawthorne Hill Nature Center
The City of Elgin and Davey Resource Group will conduct a prescribed burn at Hawthorne Hill Nature Center, 28 Brookside Drive, on one day between Nov. 16 and Dec. 30, 2026, depending on weather and site conditions.
A prescribed burn is a carefully managed, low-intensity fire used to:
- Return nutrients to the soil
- Support native plants
- Control invasive plants like buckthorn and honeysuckle
- Improve wildlife habitat
What to expect:
- The nature center will stay open, but some trails and natural areas may be temporarily closed.
- Follow posted signs and stay out of closed areas.
- Nearby residents may see or smell smoke during the burn.
- Trained professionals will be on site with safety equipment, and the fire will be fully extinguished before crews leave.
Questions? Contact Davey Resource Group at 630-559-2035.
More Info: City of Elgin Plans Prescribed Burns at Hawthorne ...
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