Hemmens Cultural Center will host a free Brews N' Views holiday event at The Hemmens on Sunday, Nov. 29, with doors opening at 1 p.m., a screening of “Elf” at 2 p.m., and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 4:15 p.m.. The event will feature three craft breweries, Gringos on the Go Tex-Mex food, games, and a pop-up winter essentials donation box for gloves, hats, and coats, and guests may come for one movie or stay for both.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hemmens Cultural Center