Elgin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with machining and quality skills. Here are several solid full-time roles hiring locally.

Employer: NTN Bearing Corporation

NTN Bearing Corporation Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, Pay: $28.00/hr + $2.50/hr 2nd shift differential

Work in a highly automated plant making wheel-bearing hubs for the auto industry. Hands-on role setting up and running mills, lathes, grinders, and more, with welding and fabrication plus full benefits and steady overtime potential.

Employer: Puskar Precision

Puskar Precision Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: $24.00 – $38.00/hr

Program and run CMMs (MCOSMOS) for tight-tolerance aerospace and defense parts. Good fit if you’re strong in GD&T, high-level alignments, and want a role focused on precision, quality plans, and mentoring others.

Employer: German-owned precision manufacturer (via GACC Midwest)

(via GACC Midwest) Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $100,000 – $125,000/year

Lead automotive quality as the company finishes IATF 16949 certification and grows its auto business. Great step up if you have automotive quality/ISO 9001 experience and want to own the full quality management system and audits.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Elgin shops are busy and looking for skilled people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.