🏥 Elgin IL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to LPN

Elgin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Cranial Technologies, Inc.

Location: Elgin, IL (1600 N. Randall Rd., Ste. 145)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $19.50–$20.00/hour to start, with potential increase in 3–6 months based on performance and tenure

Work with babies and families while using 3D imaging tech to help treat flat head syndrome and infant ear shape issues. You’ll handle imaging, scheduling, basic medical office tasks, and patient support; they’ll train you if you bring strong customer service, comfort with infants, and a fast-paced, “can do” attitude. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, 3.5 weeks PTO + 7 holidays, life and disability insurance.

Employer: Senior Lifestyle

Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $35.00/hour starting pay

Provide licensed nursing care in an assisted living setting, including meds, assessments, care plans, and emergency response. Great fit if you have 1+ year senior care experience, an active LPN license, CPR, and like working under pressure while staying calm and kind. Eligible team members may get health, dental, vision, retirement, disability, PTO, plus access to DailyPay.

Employer: Illinois Nursing Academy

Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time (training + facility work)

Entry path into nursing where you learn hands-on skills like turning and moving patients, taking vitals, and helping with daily living tasks. You’ll need a valid Social Security number, solid work history, background check, and a genuine interest in working with seniors; the academy supports education and job placement, and many partner facilities offer competitive pay and benefits for full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings or shifts listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.