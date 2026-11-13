Elgin’s sales scene is buzzing right now, especially for folks who like mixing tech with people skills. If you’re good at closing deals and don’t mind some travel, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sandvik Coromant

Sandvik Coromant Location: Elgin, IL (must live in or around the Greater Chicago area )

(must live in or around the ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work for a global leader in tooling solutions, helping manufacturers improve their CNC machining with the right tools and setups. This role blends technical know-how and sales, with a focus on building long-term customer relationships and growing your territory.

Employer: SpaceX (Starlink)

Location: Elgin, IL and surrounding areas (McHenry, Hoffman Estates, Batavia, etc.)

and surrounding areas (McHenry, Hoffman Estates, Batavia, etc.) Type: Full-time

Compensation: On-target earnings: $160,000 (base $96,000 + variable pay based on quota)

Lead a door-to-door sales team bringing Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet to homes that need better service. If you’re a hands-on leader who loves coaching reps, tracking numbers, and hitting big goals, this is a high-impact, high-earning role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.