🏥 Elgin Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Patient-Care Roles

Elgin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in-home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like direct patient and family impact.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: 2130 Point Blvd Suite 100, Elgin, IL 60123

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm (optional Saturdays)

Pay: $17.50–$27/hr (BA), $19–$28/hr (MA), based on education and ABA experience

Work 1:1 with kids (18 months–8 years) using play-based ABA therapy—think games, movement, and hands-on learning. Bachelor’s degree is required, but no ABA experience needed: you get paid training, fully covered RBT certification, guaranteed full-time hours, raises every 6 months, 90% health insurance coverage, PTO, and fun perks like free Friday lunch and Calm app access.

Employer: Pearl Healthcare – The Pearl of Elgin

Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Evening RN role in a post-acute rehab setting, focused on patient-centered care and strong clinical programming. You’ll handle assessments, meds, care plans, and work with an interdisciplinary team, with ongoing training and education to grow your skills.

Employer: Casa Care, Inc.

Location: Elgin, IL (in-home and facility visits, travel required)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (4–5 hours mornings, Mon–Fri; other shifts possible)

Pay: $18–$21/hr

Non-medical caregiving for seniors and special needs clients—companionship, light housekeeping, meals, errands, ADLs, and dementia care. They want caring, dependable people with experience (4+ years preferred), and offer a flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.