🚔 Elgin, IL Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Elgin has a steady stream of safety and security roles right now, from entry-level to experienced. If you like protecting people and property, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fox Valley Fire & Safety

Fox Valley Fire & Safety Location: Elgin, IL (serving Chicago & South Suburbs)

(serving Chicago & South Suburbs) Salary: $23–$24/hour to start (higher for experienced techs)

to start (higher for experienced techs) Type: Full-time, hourly

This role tests and inspects fire alarm systems to keep buildings up to code and people safe. Good fit if you have 1–2 years with fire alarms or low-voltage work and want hands-on training, growth, and medical, dental, and vision from day one.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment

Location: Elgin, IL

Salary: $22–$24/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Type: Full-time

Watch casino and property activity using cameras to protect guests, staff, and assets. You’ll monitor gaming and non-gaming areas, write reports, and keep information confidential. Must be 21+, have a high school diploma or GED, and be able to stay calm in a busy, high-energy setting. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Elgin, IL

Salary: $25.25/hour

Type: Flexible/part-time with option to build up to full-time hours

Work security at a financial institution with a steady Sunday 4:30 AM–4:00 PM shift and the chance to pick up extra shifts for more hours. You’ll patrol, monitor access, respond to incidents, and write reports. Good for someone wanting flexible scheduling, paid training, and a path into full-time security work with benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—requirements are often more flexible than they look on paper.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.