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📢 Elgin shares 2026 community survey results and priorities
📢 Elgin 2026 survey: high marks, clear priorities
The City of Elgin has released results from its 2026 Community Survey, based on feedback from 605 randomly selected households gathered this summer.
Key results:
- 78% of residents who had an opinion say Elgin is an excellent or good place to live (55% nationally).
- Elgin scored above national averages in 37 of 46 service areas.
- Satisfaction levels:
- 93% with fire and ambulance services
- 82% with trash and yard waste services
- 78% with police services
- 77% with parks and recreation
- 67% with city customer service
Areas needing more attention (below national averages) include code enforcement: exterior property upkeep, weeds and mowing, and trash/debris on private property.
Top priorities residents want the city to focus on in the next two years:
- Street, sidewalk, and infrastructure maintenance
- Enforcement of local codes and ordinances
- Quality of entertainment and events
You can read the full 2026 Community Survey report and maps on the city’s website now. An interactive dashboard will be added soon to explore results in more detail.
More Info: Elgin Community Survey Shows Strong Service Rating...
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