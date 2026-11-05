🚌 Elgin, IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Elgin has a solid mix of driving jobs right now, from local community routes to higher‑pay OTR runs. If you like being on the road, there’s a good spread of options here.

Employer: World Class Transit Group

World Class Transit Group Location: Elgin, IL (serving Chicagoland)

(serving Chicagoland) Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $15–$20 per hour

Work setting: In person, company car provided

Drive patients to medical appointments and treatment centers while helping them keep their independence. Good fit if you’re patient, safety-focused, and like helping seniors and people with disabilities; flexible shifts including some mornings, afternoons, and weekends.

Employer: Atlantic Wholesale

Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: From $2,000 per week

Work setting: In person, tractor‑trailer

Long‑distance CDL Class A role for fluent Spanish speakers with tractor‑trailer experience. Weekly pay, 401(k), and OTR routes for drivers who can run both day and night with a clean driving record.

Employer: Atlantic Wholesale

Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: From $2,000 per week

Work setting: In person, tractor‑trailer

Very similar OTR Class A opening with the same employer, also requiring fluent Spanish and a clean record. Good option if you want steady long‑haul miles plus 401(k) and don’t mind day and night driving.

Employer: Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley ReStore

Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time (Wed–Sun schedule, Mon & Tue off)

(Wed–Sun schedule, Mon & Tue off) Pay: $17 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid sick time

Work setting: In person, 24–16 ft box truck + retail store

Mix of driving the ReStore box truck to pick up donations and working in the store running the register and helping customers. Great if you like staying active, lifting 50–75 lbs, and being the friendly face of a local nonprofit.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.