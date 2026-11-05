👔 Elgin, IL Exec & Management Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

Elgin’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in operations and plant management. If you’ve got experience running teams and budgets, there are some strong options here.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead heavy civil and infrastructure projects from pre-construction through closeout. You’ll manage scope, budget, schedule, safety, and quality while coordinating field crews, subcontractors, and suppliers and keeping clients and inspectors happy.

Employer: UE LINE INC

Location: Elgin, IL 60123 (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Contract

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000 per year

Run the Elgin office for a 200+ truck OTR fleet, with full authority over driver hiring, retention, and termination. This role is very hands-on with drivers—solving problems, enforcing policy, leading orientation and retraining, and working closely with shop and operations.

Employer: State of Illinois – Dept. of Human Services

Location: 750 S State St, Elgin, IL 60123

Type: Full-time, term appointment (4 years, renewable)

Salary: $132,108 – $142,020 per year

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:00pm, on-site

Application window: Opening 11/04/2026 – Closing 11/18/2026

Serve as COO for Elgin Mental Health Center, overseeing hospital operations, supervising administrators, and stepping in as CEO when needed. Ideal for leaders with hospital or social services administration experience who want strong state benefits and pension.

Employer: Pregis

Location: Elgin, IL (multi-plant regional role)

(multi-plant regional role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated base from $180,000 and up , depending on experience and skills

, depending on experience and skills Travel: Up to 25%

“Player-coach” role leading multiple manufacturing plants while directly managing the home plant. You’ll drive safety, Lean/continuous improvement, KPIs, and plant turnarounds using the Pregis Production System, with a big focus on culture, team-building, and operational excellence.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Elgin leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.