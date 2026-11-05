🛒 Elgin, IL Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Elgin’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Elgin, IL (Walmart Supercenter #1814, 1100 S Randall Rd)

Salary: $16 – $29 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Type: Full-time (opening and morning shifts)

You’ll greet shoppers, help them find what they need, and keep Home department displays looking good. This role stands out for strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Crash Champions

Crash Champions Location: Elgin, IL

Salary: $65,000 – $146,940 per year (includes monthly sales incentive bonuses)

(includes monthly sales incentive bonuses) Type: Full-time

Great fit if you like both customer service and cars. You’ll guide customers through repair and insurance steps, write and manage repair estimates, and keep them updated on their vehicle. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and bonus potential.

Employer: Sedgwick

Location: Elgin, IL (in-office)

Salary: $17.50 per hour

Type: Full-time (shifts: 9:00 am–5:30 pm or 10:30 am–7:00 pm)

You’ll handle 40–70 inbound calls a day, enter claim details, and help callers move their claims forward with clear, empathetic service. Good option if you have at least a year of customer service or clerical work and want steady hours plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—employers often hire for potential and attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.