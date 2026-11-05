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Elgin
🏥 Elgin, IL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From CMA to CT Tech
2 days ago
Elgin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital labs to crisis response and travel tech roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re looking to stay local or try something new.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,027/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Elgin, IL (Level II Trauma Center)
- Salary: $3,027 per week
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, nights, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: 4x10s, 6:00 PM–4:30 AM, every other weekend + some on-call
- Why it’s appealing: High-paying travel role at a Magnet-designated Primary Stroke Center. You’ll work independently on nights with no floating, using GE Revolution HD scanners and EPIC, handling ED, inpatient, outpatient, and some pediatric CT.
Local Contract CT Technologist – $65–$68/hr
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Elgin, IL
- Salary: $65–$68 per hour
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, nights, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: 4x10s, 6:00 PM–4:30 AM Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (with weekend rotation)
- Why it’s appealing: Great hourly rate for local CT techs who want contract pay without going full travel. Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and housing options.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA)
- Employer: Fox Valley Orthopedics
- Location: Elgin & Barrington, IL
- Salary: $20–$25/hour (depending on experience)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Why it’s appealing: Stable ortho clinic role with regular hours. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with injections and procedures, handle EMR documentation, schedule surgeries, and help keep clinic flow smooth. Great fit if you’re a graduate of a Medical Assistant program with CMA/RMA and BLS.
Weekend Mental Health Professional – Crisis Response
- Employer: Ecker Center for Behavioral Health
- Location: Elgin, IL (serving Kane County & nearby Cook)
- Salary: $24.00–$28.20/hour + $500 hiring bonus
- Type: Part-time, 11.5 hrs/week
- Schedule: Sunday overnight, 8:00 PM–8:30 AM (job post also references Saturday overnight)
- Why it’s appealing: Make a direct impact on people in crisis as part of a 2-person mobile crisis team. You’ll respond in the community, de-escalate, safety plan, and link clients to care. Great for those with a human services degree or 5+ years’ crisis experience; bilingual Spanish and CADC are a plus.
Phlebotomist – PRN/Days (Sherman)
- Employer: Advocate Health Care
- Location: Elgin, IL (Sherman)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: PRN/Days (listed as full-time in posting header, but PRN in title)
- Why it’s appealing: Daytime hospital role drawing blood from newborns to adults, labeling and processing specimens, and helping with lab reports and billing support. Good fit if you have phlebotomy experience, strong customer service skills, and can handle a fast-paced environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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