🏥 Elgin, IL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From CMA to CT Tech

Elgin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital labs to crisis response and travel tech roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re looking to stay local or try something new.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Elgin, IL (Level II Trauma Center)

(Level II Trauma Center) Salary: $3,027 per week

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment , nights, 40 hrs/week

Travel, , nights, 40 hrs/week Schedule: 4x10s, 6:00 PM–4:30 AM , every other weekend + some on-call

4x10s, , every other weekend + some on-call Why it’s appealing: High-paying travel role at a Magnet-designated Primary Stroke Center. You’ll work independently on nights with no floating, using GE Revolution HD scanners and EPIC, handling ED, inpatient, outpatient, and some pediatric CT.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Elgin, IL

Salary: $65–$68 per hour

Type: Local contract , 13 weeks, nights, 40 hrs/week

, 13 weeks, nights, 40 hrs/week Schedule: 4x10s, 6:00 PM–4:30 AM Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (with weekend rotation)

4x10s, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (with weekend rotation) Why it’s appealing: Great hourly rate for local CT techs who want contract pay without going full travel. Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and housing options.

Employer: Fox Valley Orthopedics

Location: Elgin & Barrington, IL

Salary: $20–$25/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week

, 40 hrs/week Why it’s appealing: Stable ortho clinic role with regular hours. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with injections and procedures, handle EMR documentation, schedule surgeries, and help keep clinic flow smooth. Great fit if you’re a graduate of a Medical Assistant program with CMA/RMA and BLS.

Employer: Ecker Center for Behavioral Health

Location: Elgin, IL (serving Kane County & nearby Cook)

(serving Kane County & nearby Cook) Salary: $24.00–$28.20/hour + $500 hiring bonus

+ Type: Part-time , 11.5 hrs/week

, 11.5 hrs/week Schedule: Sunday overnight, 8:00 PM–8:30 AM (job post also references Saturday overnight)

(job post also references Saturday overnight) Why it’s appealing: Make a direct impact on people in crisis as part of a 2-person mobile crisis team. You’ll respond in the community, de-escalate, safety plan, and link clients to care. Great for those with a human services degree or 5+ years’ crisis experience; bilingual Spanish and CADC are a plus.

Employer: Advocate Health Care

Location: Elgin, IL (Sherman)

(Sherman) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: PRN/Days (listed as full-time in posting header, but PRN in title)

PRN/Days (listed as full-time in posting header, but PRN in title) Why it’s appealing: Daytime hospital role drawing blood from newborns to adults, labeling and processing specimens, and helping with lab reports and billing support. Good fit if you have phlebotomy experience, strong customer service skills, and can handle a fast-paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.