🔧 Elgin IL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Elgin has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things or keeping homes sparkling. Here are a couple of local roles with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: Morgan Properties (Blackhawk Apartments)

Morgan Properties (Blackhawk Apartments) Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour + $1,200 sign-on bonus

Work on a 371-unit apartment community handling HVAC, appliances, carpentry, electrical, and plumbing. Comes with up to 50% rent discount, shared renewal commissions, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and generous PTO including 10 holidays. Schedule is Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM with paid rotating on-call.

Employer: building Invisible Heroes LLC

Location: Elgin, IL and nearby areas

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $16.50/hour, rising to $17.00/hour (first 3 months) and $18.00/hour with 1-year contract

Residential cleaning work with stable hours, student-friendly scheduling, and mileage reimbursement between homes. After 1 year, you get 1 week of paid vacation, plus a friendly, supportive team and chances to grow.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.