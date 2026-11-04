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🔧 Elgin IL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Elgin has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things or keeping homes sparkling. Here are a couple of local roles with clear pay and room to grow.
Maintenance Technician (Apartment Community)
- Employer: Morgan Properties (Blackhawk Apartments)
- Location: Elgin, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$26/hour + $1,200 sign-on bonus
Work on a 371-unit apartment community handling HVAC, appliances, carpentry, electrical, and plumbing. Comes with up to 50% rent discount, shared renewal commissions, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and generous PTO including 10 holidays. Schedule is Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM with paid rotating on-call.
Residential House Cleaner / Trabajadores para Limpieza Doméstica
- Employer: building Invisible Heroes LLC
- Location: Elgin, IL and nearby areas
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $16.50/hour, rising to $17.00/hour (first 3 months) and $18.00/hour with 1-year contract
Residential cleaning work with stable hours, student-friendly scheduling, and mileage reimbursement between homes. After 1 year, you get 1 week of paid vacation, plus a friendly, supportive team and chances to grow.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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