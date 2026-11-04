🛒 Elgin, IL Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Elgin’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like fast-paced stores or more office-style support work. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: SCI VICTRA (Verizon’s largest premium retailer)

SCI VICTRA (Verizon’s largest premium retailer) Location: 220 S. Randall Road, Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $15.00–$26.72/hour (base + uncapped commission )

(base + ) Perks: Paid training, health/dental/vision, paid maternity leave, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, PTO, 50% off Verizon service

Help customers find the right phones and plans while earning commission on your sales. Good fit if you enjoy tech, like talking with people, and don’t mind evenings/weekends in a busy retail setting.

Employer: QuikTrip

Location: Elgin, IL / Rolling Meadows area

Type: Full-time, shift work (includes evenings, weekends, holidays)

(includes evenings, weekends, holidays) Pay/Benefits: See “QT Store Job Wages” and “Employee Benefits – QuikTrip” on the posting

Front-line role keeping the store running: helping customers, stocking, cleaning, and handling food service. Great if you like staying active on your feet and want steady hours with a well-known convenience store brand.

Employer: Corporate Resources of Illinois (hiring for a manufacturing client)

(hiring for a manufacturing client) Location: Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000 + bonus

Perks: PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match

Office-based customer support role with a manufacturer of premium portable cooling products. You’ll handle orders, returns, and customer questions, work in ERP/QuickBooks/SAGE, and partner with supply chain and production—ideal if you have 3+ years of customer service and want to move into a more professional, career-track position.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.