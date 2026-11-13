📅 Eldridge Nov. 16 Council: Rezoning, Holidays, and More

Here’s what’s planned for the Monday, November 16, 2026, 7:00 PM Eldridge City Council meeting at the Eldridge Community Center, 400 S 16th Avenue and what happened at the November 2, 2026 meetings.

First, on Nov. 16 the council will:



Call the meeting to order, do roll call, and say the Pledge



Approve the night’s agenda



Introduce K‑9 Esco



Hold a swearing‑in ceremony for new Fire Chief Jamie Hudson

for new Fire Chief

Take public comment (anyone may speak on items not on the agenda)



Under the Mayor’s agenda, they plan to consider:



Approving Nov. 2, 2026 council minutes

council minutes

Approving Nov. 2, 2026 Committee of the Whole minutes

Committee of the Whole minutes

Paying bills totaling $193,041.83



A Hy‑Vee liquor license ownership amendment



New business on Nov. 16 focuses heavily on 400 S 16th Avenue and several other items:



Open and close a public hearing on Ordinance 2026‑14 to rezone 400 S 16th Avenue from P/M Public and Municipal to C‑3 General Commercial

on to rezone from to

First reading of Ordinance 2026‑14 (same rezoning)

(same rezoning)

An addendum to the KGRD Green Bay LLC real estate purchase agreement for 400 S 16th Avenue

real estate purchase agreement for

Resolution 2026‑45 to amend the Comprehensive Land Use Map for 400 S 16th Avenue

to amend the for

Resolution 2026‑46 to approve vacating a drainage easement in Grunwald Grove 2nd Addition

to approve vacating a in

A Hometown Holiday road closure request from the Eldridge‑North Scott Chamber of Commerce

from the Eldridge‑North Scott Chamber of Commerce

A waiver of permit fees request for the North Scott Community School District High School Orchestra Addition project

request for the project

A proposal to replace/install 3 HVAC units at the Wastewater Treatment Plant , funded in the FYE27 Sewer fund budget

at the , funded in the

Resolution 2026‑48 approving the Fiscal Year 2026 Street Finance Report

approving the

Quarterly payment of property taxes and franchise fees to the EVFC for fire protection (October–December 2026)



They also plan a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(c) about current or likely litigation, with possible action afterward, then staff reports and adjournment. The next regular meeting is set for Monday, December 7, 2026, at 7:00 PM.

From the Nov. 2, 2026 regular council meeting:



All five council members were present; the agenda and $516,896.00 in bills were approved

in bills were approved

Tracy Booth was appointed to the Eldridge Electric and Water Utility Board through February 28, 2030

was appointed to the through

Resolution 2026‑43 appointed Jamie Hudson as Fire Chief at a starting salary of $95,000

appointed as Fire Chief at a starting salary of

Resolution 2026‑40 set a public hearing for the Rivaldd Annexation

set a public hearing for the

Resolution 2026‑41 accepted Outlots P & Q of The Farms at Elm Creek 3rd Addition

accepted of

Resolution 2026‑42 gave final acceptance of public improvements for Grunwald Grove 3rd Addition

gave final acceptance of public improvements for

Resolution 2026‑44 approved the FYE26 Annual Urban Renewal Report

approved the

The council approved buying a 2020 Freightliner M2106 dump truck for $62,900 (a FY27 budgeted item)

for (a FY27 budgeted item)

They went into closed session at 7:18 PM for litigation strategy and reconvened at 8:05 PM; no binding action was taken in closed session



From the Nov. 2, 2026 Committee of the Whole at 6:00 PM: