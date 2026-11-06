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Eldridge
📢 Teens wanted for Eldridge Library Advisory Group
8 days ago
📢 Teens can help shape the Eldridge library
The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) at the Eldridge Branch Library – Room B, 200 N 6th Ave, Eldridge, IA 52748 is looking for members.
TAG is open to teens and tweens entering grades 6–12. Members will:
- Help plan teen library events
- Help choose books, movies, video games, and more for teen and middle-grade shelves
- Create teen displays and help decorate the children’s area
- Recommend and review books and movies
- Enjoy snacks while earning volunteer hours
Sign up for meeting reminders at www.remind.com/join/teenadvs so you don’t miss a session.
More Info: Teen Advisory Group | Scott County Iowa
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