📢 Teens wanted for Eldridge Library Advisory Group

📢 Teens can help shape the Eldridge library

The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) at the Eldridge Branch Library – Room B, 200 N 6th Ave, Eldridge, IA 52748 is looking for members.

TAG is open to teens and tweens entering grades 6–12. Members will:

Help plan teen library events

Help choose books, movies, video games , and more for teen and middle-grade shelves

, and more for teen and middle-grade shelves Create teen displays and help decorate the children’s area

and help decorate the Recommend and review books and movies

Enjoy snacks while earning volunteer hours

Sign up for meeting reminders at www.remind.com/join/teenadvs so you don’t miss a session.