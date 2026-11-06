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Eldridge

📢 Teens wanted for Eldridge Library Advisory Group

8 days ago
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📢 Teens can help shape the Eldridge library

The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) at the Eldridge Branch Library – Room B, 200 N 6th Ave, Eldridge, IA 52748 is looking for members.

TAG is open to teens and tweens entering grades 6–12. Members will:

  • Help plan teen library events
  • Help choose books, movies, video games, and more for teen and middle-grade shelves
  • Create teen displays and help decorate the children’s area
  • Recommend and review books and movies
  • Enjoy snacks while earning volunteer hours

Sign up for meeting reminders at www.remind.com/join/teenadvs so you don’t miss a session.

More Info: Teen Advisory Group | Scott County Iowa

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