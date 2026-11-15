Elbow Lake has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. Here are a few wonderful kitties at Grant County Humane Society who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Grant County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 685-6220

Bowser C is a fluffy orange baby boy with a long, soft coat. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Bowser C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory & Gray/Blue

Cream/Ivory & Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Grant County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 685-6220

Sally C is a pretty young cat with soft cream and gray coloring. Her short coat makes for easy grooming, and she’s at a great age for settling into a new routine.

👉 Meet Sally C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Grant County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 685-6220

Rosco C is a handsome brown tabby boy. Young and full of potential, he’s ready to bond with a person or family who will give him time and love.

👉 Meet Rosco C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Grant County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 685-6220

Nugget C is a tiny orange longhair kitten with a big future ahead. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Nugget could be your new buddy.

👉 Meet Nugget C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black (tuxedo-style)

White/Black (tuxedo-style) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Grant County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 685-6220

Scooter C is a senior girl with a classic black-and-white coat. Older cats often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Scooter C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & Cream/Ivory

Gray/Blue & Cream/Ivory Shelter: Grant County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 685-6220

Pinky C has a lovely mix of gray and cream in her short coat. She’s a young cat who’s ready to settle into a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Pinky C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Grant County Humane Society at (218) 685-6220 to ask about these kitties or schedule a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.