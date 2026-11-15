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🐱 Friendly Elbow Lake Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Elbow Lake has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. Here are a few wonderful kitties at Grant County Humane Society who would love to meet you.
Bowser C
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Grant County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 685-6220
Bowser C is a fluffy orange baby boy with a long, soft coat. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Bowser C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sally C
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory & Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Grant County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 685-6220
Sally C is a pretty young cat with soft cream and gray coloring. Her short coat makes for easy grooming, and she’s at a great age for settling into a new routine.
👉 Meet Sally C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rosco C
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Grant County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 685-6220
Rosco C is a handsome brown tabby boy. Young and full of potential, he’s ready to bond with a person or family who will give him time and love.
👉 Meet Rosco C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nugget C
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Grant County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 685-6220
Nugget C is a tiny orange longhair kitten with a big future ahead. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Nugget could be your new buddy.
👉 Meet Nugget C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scooter C
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black (tuxedo-style)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Grant County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 685-6220
Scooter C is a senior girl with a classic black-and-white coat. Older cats often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Scooter C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pinky C
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Grant County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 685-6220
Pinky C has a lovely mix of gray and cream in her short coat. She’s a young cat who’s ready to settle into a safe, indoor home.
👉 Meet Pinky C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Grant County Humane Society at (218) 685-6220 to ask about these kitties or schedule a visit.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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