What the new federal public charge rules mean for immigrants

Last month, the Trump administration instituted changes to rules that help decide who can get their green card and certain visas.

The so-called “public charge” rules are used by immigration officials to determine if certain immigrants applying for permanent legal status in the country are at risk of becoming dependent on the government in the future. Someone determined to be at risk of being a public charge can have their green card application rejected. Under federal law, immigration officers take into account several factors when making this determination, including an immigrant’s health, age, financial status, family status, and education. They also look at whether an immigrant relies on certain public benefits.

Under other administrations, immigration officers only considered programs like government cash assistance or long-term healthcare stays funded by the government as benefits that could qualify applicants as a public charge. The new rules, which went into effect on September 18, expand the scope of those programs to any that rely on income to determine if someone is eligible. If someone uses a service like CalFresh or Medi-Cal, for example, which they qualified for based on their income, they can now potentially be classified as a public charge.

“The new rule has undone all the bright lines” and instead replaced the clear guidance with “broad discretion for immigration officers,” said Josh Stehlik, Policy Director at the California Immigrant Policy Center.

Both legal experts and advocates fear that the vagueness of the rules could open the door to decisions that depend more on individual immigration officers’ opinions rather than set guidelines, allowing more leeway for biased or even discriminatory decisions.

Additionally, confusion around the rule could lead many to take themselves off of public benefits out of fear of putting their immigration applications at risk, regardless of whether the rules apply to them. During the first Trump administration, one in every four low-income immigrant adults in California reported avoiding public benefits due to fear that participating could impact their immigration status, according to researchers at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

Despite the concern, most immigrants in the U.S. will not be affected by the changes. Given this, many advocates and public officials ask individuals who might step away from helpful programs to first ensure that the new rules apply to them and then make an individual decision as to whether they should step back from useful benefits, if possible, with the help of an immigration lawyer, noting that each case is unique.

“Unfortunately, the burden .. is on you, the applicant,” said Adriana Cadena, Executive Director of the Protecting Immigrant Families Coalition. “Each family is going to have to make a risk assessment, and what works for your comadre is not going to work for your sister-in-law… each family is different. ”

Below is a breakdown of the new rules, who they do and don’t apply to, and where immigrants can seek legal advice:

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The new rules apply to:

Those applying for their green card using family ties

Those applying for their green card based on employment

Those seeking a visa to enter the U.S.

Some with green cards who leave the U.S. for more than six months.

See additional categories here.

The rules do not apply to:

DACA recipients

Green card holders living in the U.S., including those who are applying for citizenship or to renew their green card

Those who have no way to apply for a green card and who do not plan on applying for a green card in the future

Those who are applying for a green card through humanitarian status or those applying for humanitarian immigration status, such as: Asylum seekers (asylees) Refugees Self-petitioners under the Violence Against Women Act Special immigrant juveniles

Those seeking Temporary Protected Status

T and U visa holders and applicants (Victims of human trafficking or qualifying criminal activity)

See additional categories here (the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services website page about the rule change).

What are the benefits that can be considered under the public charge rules:

Ongoing

As before, direct government cash assistance like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

As before, long-term institutionalization paid for by the government

New

Any government-funded benefits that require participants to be below a certain income level to be eligible*, this likely includes, but is not limited to: SNAP benefits, known as CalFresh in California Medicaid, known as Medi-Cal in California Public housing assistance, such as Section 8 Government financial aid for higher education WIC



*The final rule does not provide a comprehensive list of programs that fall under the new rule. The programs above are likely to be considered, according to immigration lawyers’ interpretation of the federal rules. Other programs, like Head Start and Free/reduced-lunch programs, may be considered, but legal experts say the language is unclear. Experts recommend consulting with an immigration lawyer about your individual situation before choosing whether to enroll or disenroll yourself or your family in benefits if you believe the public charge rules apply to you.

When did the new rules go into effect?

The new rules went into effect on September 18, 2026. All applications that include a public charge determination submitted after that date are subject to the new rules.

Income-based benefits, besides government cash assistance and long-term institutionalization, used before September 18, 2026 will not be considered as part of a public charge determination, according to U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services.

For applications submitted before September 18, officers will only take into account use of benefits under previous rules (government cash assistance and long-term institutionalization).

If I use public benefits, will my application for a green card be denied?

Use of benefits is only one part of the determination of whether someone is likely to be a public charge, which also takes into account health, age, skills,education, financial situation, and family status. According to federal law, officials should take into account a person’s entire circumstances before determining that they are a public charge.

Those subject to the public charge rules should consider consulting with an immigration lawyer (see link to list of vetted attorneys below) prior to deciding whether or not to apply for benefits or disenroll from programs.

What benefits are exempt from the public charge rules?

Any universal government programs that do not rely on household income to determine eligibility, such as public schools or universal vaccination programs

Any benefits earned through employment, such as Social Security benefits, unemployment insurance, and workers’ compensation

Any aid that is not funded by the government, like privately-funded food banks or non-government scholarships

If my family members use public benefits, can I be considered a public charge?

Under previous rules, family members’ use of public benefits could not factor into determining whether someone was a public charge.

Under the new rules, family members’ use of benefits does not need to be reported on green card application forms however immigration officers can ask about a family member’s use of public benefits – regardless of whether the family member might be subject to a public charge determination – and can use that as part of an assessment of the financial status of an applicant.

Advocates and immigration lawyers interviewed recommend reaching out to an immigration lawyer to determine whether a family member’s use of public benefits might affect the applicant’s immigration case.

Where can I find legal help if I think the rules apply to me?

The California Department of Social Services maintains a list of vetted legal organizations that can provide legal assistance regarding public charge. Visit this link for services in the Bay Area and beyond.

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