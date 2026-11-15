El Segundo’s engineering scene is buzzing with space, nuclear, and clean energy startups. If you like hard problems and hands-on tech, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site in government facilities)

(on-site in government facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,001 – $240,000/year

Clearance: Active TS/SCI required; TS/SCI with Poly eligible

You’ll be the senior systems authority on next‑gen USSF space vehicles, leading requirements, integration, test, and risk for major spacecraft programs. Ideal if you have 15–20+ years in space systems, payloads, and SV development and want direct impact inside Space Systems Command.

Employer: RoboNex 88 Technologies (via HR consultancy)

(via HR consultancy) Location: El Segundo, CA (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Internship – Summer 2027

Salary: $34 – $40/hour

Help shape nuclear reactor operating procedures that tie together hardware, software, and human factors in a highly regulated setting. Great fit for BS/MS students in Mech/Nuclear/Aero who like Python, simulators, and turning complex systems into clear, DOE/NRC‑compliant steps.

Employer: Blue Ventis (via HR consultancy)

(via HR consultancy) Location: El Segundo, CA

Type: Internship – Summer

Salary: $26/hour

Work on root cause analysis and regulatory compliance for new toy products, from test protocols to safety feedback for designers. A good match for rising seniors in Industrial/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering who enjoy hands-on problem solving and detailed, methodical work.

Employer: Space Kinetic Corp.

Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site HQ, ~20% travel)

(on-site HQ, ~20% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $180,000/year

Lead orbit design, constellation simulations, and mission analysis for a new architecture in space operations. Best for engineers with 3+ years in spacecraft GNC/astrodynamics, strong STK/GMAT + Matlab/Python skills, and eligibility for a U.S. security clearance.

(Also listed on Indeed: same role at Space Kinetic with similar duties and requirements.)

Employer: Approach Venture (early-stage power generation startup)

(early-stage power generation startup) Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $35 – $50/hour + equity

Build and wire control panels, harnesses, and sensor systems for next‑gen turbine power hardware already in test. Great for techs with 3+ years in industrial controls, panel wiring, and instrumentation who want to see their work go straight into live megawatt‑scale systems.

Employer: Radiant

Location: El Segundo, CA (100% on-site HQ)

(100% on-site HQ) Type: Full-time (staff-level)

Salary: $150,025 – $211,838/year

Own the system architecture for Kaleidos, a first‑of‑a‑kind 1 MW transportable nuclear microreactor. Ideal for senior engineers (10+ years) with systems integration experience across thermal, mechanical, power, and safety who want to drive requirements, interfaces, and V&V on a flagship clean‑energy product.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.