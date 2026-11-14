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El Segundo
💻 El Segundo IT Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings
3 days ago
El Segundo’s tech scene is booming right now, with defense, gaming, and space companies all hiring. If you’re in IT or software, there are some strong roles here with serious growth potential.
IT Systems Administrator (Linux Admin)
- Employer: CHAOS Industries
- Location: El Segundo, CA (defense environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $200,000 base
- Why it’s interesting: Senior Linux role where you own the company’s Linux server environment across on-prem and cloud (AWS/Azure), lead automation with Ansible/Bash/Python, and mentor other admins. Strong benefits (100% paid medical, free daily lunch, unlimited PTO, stock options) and a chance to shape infrastructure at a fast-growing, well-funded defense startup.
Founding Fullstack Engineer – Hybrid
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a sports-tech startup)
- Location: El Segundo, CA (hybrid, in-office 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Early founding engineer spot at a seed-stage sports data startup, working directly with the CTO on AI-driven features and core product. Modern stack (React/Next.js, TypeScript, Node.js, Python, PostgreSQL), high ownership, client-facing work, plus perks like Bay Club membership, health benefits, and occasional tickets to big games.
Games Technology Lead, Mattel Digital Studio
- Employer: Mattel, Inc.
- Location: El Segundo, CA (in office Mon–Thu, WFH Fridays)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $176,000 annual
- Why it’s interesting: Lead tech across multiple mobile free-to-play titles built on Mattel’s big brands. You’re the main technical bridge to external studios, guiding architecture, performance, backend services, and LiveOps for global games.
Senior Mission Software Engineer
- Employer: Varda Space Industries
- Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $169,067 – $216,031 per year
- Why it’s interesting: Senior role building ground segment and mission control software for real spacecraft. Heavy Python, real-time telemetry/command systems, CI/CD, and Kubernetes, all in a space startup working on in-orbit manufacturing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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