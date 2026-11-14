El Segundo has a steady flow of safety and security roles right now, from federal inspection work to private security. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping people and places safe.

Employer: Targeted Solutions, LLC

Targeted Solutions, LLC Location: El Segundo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support high-level DoD Special Access Programs (SAP), SCI, and collateral security. This role is ideal if you have 8–10 years of security experience, a TS/SCI clearance, and want to handle complex investigations, compliance reviews, and security briefings.

Employer: Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Location: El Segundo, CA

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal)

Salary: $105,561 – $163,604 per year (includes locality pay)

Inspect Part 139 airports across the Western-Pacific Region to keep runways, safety areas, and emergency plans up to standard. This fits experienced aviation pros who can travel up to 75%, handle field work around active aircraft, and meet GS-12 equivalent experience requirements.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: El Segundo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00 per hour

Provide on-site security and patrols for clients in areas like commercial real estate, healthcare, and education. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a high school diploma or equivalent, can pass a background check and drug screen, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.