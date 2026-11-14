El Segundo’s space and defense scene is buzzing right now — especially for hardware, GNC, and radar talent. If you’re an engineer who likes hands-on work and tough problems, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Varda Space Industries

Varda Space Industries Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,333 – $179,314/year

Work on spacecraft hardware that’s built and tested in-house, from capsules to heat shields. This role sits between design and manufacturing to keep builds reliable, lead failure investigations, and own key mission assurance deliverables.

Employer: Varda Space Industries

Varda Space Industries Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $169,067 – $216,031/year

Own the full GNC lifecycle for reentry vehicles and satellites, from simulation and Monte Carlo to hardware-in-the-loop and flight. Great fit if you love orbital mechanics, C++/Python, and seeing your algorithms fly.

Employer: Varda Space Industries

Varda Space Industries Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,333 – $179,314/year

Lead real-time on-orbit operations for Varda’s spacecraft and build the tools and playbooks for future missions. Ideal for someone with spacecraft ops experience who enjoys both scripting (Python/JS) and cross-team coordination.

Employer: Varda Space Industries

Varda Space Industries Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,333 – $202,703/year

Design flight-critical avionics from schematic to space qualification for buses, reentry vehicles, and payloads. Lots of PCB ownership, mixed-signal design, and close work with GNC, software, and mission ops.

Employer: Trispoke Managed Services Pvt. Ltd. (supporting a Fortune 500 aero defense company)

Trispoke Managed Services Pvt. Ltd. (supporting a Fortune 500 aero defense company) Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Design jigs, fixtures, gauges, and other tooling for assembly and fabrication in a high-pace aerospace environment. US citizenship and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance are required; Siemens NX/CATIA or similar 3D CAD is a must.

Employer: CHAOS Industries

Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $176,000/year

Hands-on mechanical design for ruggedized sensors, avionics, and electronic hardware across land, sea, and air platforms. You’ll own CAD, drawings, and prototyping, and support testing and integration for dual-use defense systems.

Employer: CHAOS Industries

Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $167,000 – $209,000/year

Lead-level role owning major mechanical subsystems for ruggedized aerospace/defense hardware. Expect to run trade studies, lead design reviews, mentor juniors, and guide systems from concept through production.

Employer: CHAOS Industries

Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $190,000/year

Build and validate radar and RF sensing simulations, from IQ-level signal models to full closed-loop scenarios. Great for radar folks with MATLAB/Python/C++ skills and an active Secret clearance who enjoy deep analysis and system trades.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting — many of these teams are growing fast and may flex for the right background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.