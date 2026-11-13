El Segundo is hot right now for senior leaders, especially if you like complex, high-impact work. Here are several top executive and management roles hiring in the area.

Employer: Mattel, Inc.

Mattel, Inc. Location: El Segundo, CA (in-office Mon–Thu, WFH Fridays)

(in-office Mon–Thu, WFH Fridays) Salary: $186,000 – $220,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead development for a new, high-impact toy brand inside Mattel’s startup-style Innovation Ventures studio, from concept through commercialization. You’ll own technical trade-offs, production readiness, and a development program management team while partnering across design, engineering, manufacturing, and brand.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX) – Advanced Products & Solutions

Raytheon (RTX) – Advanced Products & Solutions Location: El Segundo, CA (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: $145,600 – $276,800/year

Type: Full-time

Oversee a key program area in Electronic Warfare Systems, leading cost, schedule, and technical performance for advanced RF solutions. This role is P&L-responsible, uses EVMS/IMS, and requires an active Secret clearance with day-one eligibility.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: El Segundo, CA (work location details to be discussed with recruiter)

(work location details to be discussed with recruiter) Salary: $215,950 – $409,420/year

Type: Full-time

Build and lead a national public sector fiscal resiliency practice, shaping strategy, service offerings, and market presence. You’ll drive revenue growth, lead complex advisory engagements for governments, and develop a high-performing consulting team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more senior roles that might fit your background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.