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El Segundo
👔 El Segundo executive roles with multiple $180K+ openings
10 days ago
El Segundo is hot right now for senior leaders, especially if you like complex, high-impact work. Here are several top executive and management roles hiring in the area.
Director, Product Development – Innovation Ventures
- Employer: Mattel, Inc.
- Location: El Segundo, CA (in-office Mon–Thu, WFH Fridays)
- Salary: $186,000 – $220,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Lead development for a new, high-impact toy brand inside Mattel’s startup-style Innovation Ventures studio, from concept through commercialization. You’ll own technical trade-offs, production readiness, and a development program management team while partnering across design, engineering, manufacturing, and brand.
Senior Manager, Program Management – Radio Frequency Solutions
- Employer: Raytheon (RTX) – Advanced Products & Solutions
- Location: El Segundo, CA (onsite)
- Salary: $145,600 – $276,800/year
- Type: Full-time
- Oversee a key program area in Electronic Warfare Systems, leading cost, schedule, and technical performance for advanced RF solutions. This role is P&L-responsible, uses EVMS/IMS, and requires an active Secret clearance with day-one eligibility.
Managing Director, Public Sector – Fiscal Resiliency
- Employer: Baker Tilly US
- Location: El Segundo, CA (work location details to be discussed with recruiter)
- Salary: $215,950 – $409,420/year
- Type: Full-time
- Build and lead a national public sector fiscal resiliency practice, shaping strategy, service offerings, and market presence. You’ll drive revenue growth, lead complex advisory engagements for governments, and develop a high-performing consulting team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more senior roles that might fit your background.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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