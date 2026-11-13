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📣 El Segundo Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
El Segundo’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in tech, aerospace, and beauty. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look this week.
Senior Account Sales Representative – MDU
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: El Segundo, CA (field-based, door-to-door)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base $33,200–$66,000 + commission (target from $55,000; top performers $100K+ total)
Door-to-door role selling internet/TV/mobile in large apartment and condo buildings (50+ units). Great fit if you like being outside, talking to people, and chasing uncapped commission, plus free/discounted Spectrum services.
Technical Sales Manager – US & Canada
- Employer: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Aerospace Electronics)
- Location: El Segundo, CA (covers US & Canada, ~50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $96,600–$128,800 (estimated range from employer)
Senior-level, quota-carrying role owning airline and aviation accounts across North America. Ideal if you have 7+ years in aerospace/aviation sales and are comfortable with complex, long-cycle deals and technical conversations.
Community Manager – Beauty Brand
- Employer: CELLA (staffing for a high-growth beauty brand)
- Location: El Segundo, CA
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $30–$32 per hour
Hands-on social media role creating Reels/TikToks, running content shoots, and engaging the community for a skincare-focused, sustainable beauty brand. Great for a 2–3 year social pro who’s comfortable on camera and loves short-form video.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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