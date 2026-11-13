El Segundo is buzzing with high-tech defense and space work right now. If you’ve got systems or mechanical chops (and a clearance), this is a great moment to look around.

Employer: Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Location: El Segundo, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,500 – $181,700/year

Clearance: Ability to obtain and maintain DoD Secret (U.S. citizenship required)

Work on GPS receiver packaging and electronics enclosures from concept through production. Great fit if you like 3D CAD design, tight SWaP constraints, and want big-company benefits plus relocation support.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: El Segundo, CA (customer site / hybrid per role)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,800 – $198,000/year

Clearance: Secret (TS/SCI preferred)

Senior systems role on Next Gen Overhead Persistent Infrared missile warning programs. You’ll lead requirements verification and sell-off across space and ground segments, using MBSE tools like Cameo/MagicDraw.

Employer: CHAOS Industries

Location: El Segundo, CA (onsite; San Diego option)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $240,000/year

Lead a team building directional RF data links and advanced beamforming for cutting-edge defense networks. Ideal if you have 10+ years in directional comms, DSP, and RF systems, and want startup perks plus equity.

Employer: Vantor

Location: El Segundo, CA (Los Angeles AFB, 2–3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CA): $147,000 – $215,600/year

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Mission engineering role tying space, ground, PNT, SATCOM, and EW into theater operations. Great for systems-of-systems folks who like kill-chain analysis and working directly with Space Force and joint partners.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.