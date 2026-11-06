🏗️ El Segundo Engineering Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings

El Segundo’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially around defense, aerospace, and next‑gen energy. If you’re a cleared engineer or have deep hardware experience, this is a great moment to look around.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: El Segundo, CA (onsite / hybrid per role needs)

(onsite / hybrid per role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $198,000 per year

per year Clearance: Top Secret required

Lead complex DoD systems engineering using MBSE tools like Cameo/MagicDraw, SparxEA, DOORS, or Rhapsody. You’ll own digital system models across the lifecycle and mentor other engineers on large, mission‑critical programs.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: El Segundo, CA (primarily onsite at customer facility)

(primarily onsite at customer facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,200 – $126,000 per year

per year Clearance: Secret required

Hands‑on mechanical hardware role designing, prototyping, and ruggedizing systems for space, ground, or underwater use. Great fit if you have CAD/3D modeling experience and want to grow on real defense and advanced‑tech builds.

Employer: Amca (Advanced Manufacturing Company of America)

Location: El Segundo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $260,000 per year

per year Other: U.S. person (ITAR) required

Own the electrical engineering function for flight‑critical hardware—from avionics and power electronics to fluid control systems. This is a player‑coach role where you set standards, lead a team, and stay hands‑on with design, layout, and qualification testing.

Employer: Radiant

Location: El Segundo, CA (100% onsite)

Type: Contract (with full‑time style benefits/equity described)

(with full‑time style benefits/equity described) Salary: $200,500 – $314,475 total compensation range

Serve as the responsible engineer for the rotating hardware inside Radiant’s 1 MW nuclear microreactor. You’ll own turbomachinery mechanical design, rotor dynamics, bearings/seals, and testing for a first‑of‑its‑kind Brayton‑cycle power system.

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Aeronautics Systems (R&AD)

Location: El Segundo or Redondo Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,200 – $213,400 per year

per year Clearance: Active Secret; able to obtain Top Secret & SAP

Lead configuration management for advanced aircraft and expendables programs—owning CPLM/PLM, CDRL/SDRLs, Cameo MBSE control, and baseline audits. Includes a 9/80 schedule and relocation support for the right candidate.

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Aeronautics Systems (R&AD)

Location: El Segundo or Redondo Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $177,000 – $265,600 per year

per year Clearance: Active Secret; able to obtain Top Secret & SAP

Higher‑level CM leadership role over the full lifecycle—from concept through production—for cutting‑edge air systems. You’ll run change boards, own CPLM tools, and be the go‑to CM expert for internal teams and customers.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while they’re still fresh. Even if the fit isn’t perfect, it can open doors with these teams.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.