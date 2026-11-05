🏗️ El Segundo engineering roles with multiple high-paying openings

El Segundo’s aerospace and defense scene is buzzing right now. If you’re an engineer who likes hard problems and real hardware, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CesiumAstro

CesiumAstro Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site, full-time)

(on-site, full-time) Salary: $165,000 – $199,000/year

Category: RF hardware, satellites & space systems

Work on board-level RF design for satellites, spacecraft, and phased array antennas from concept through in-orbit support. Great fit if you have 8+ years RF experience, enjoy startup-style ownership, and want stock options plus a strong benefits package. U.S. person status is required due to export regulations.

Employer: CHAOS Industries

Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site, full-time)

(on-site, full-time) Salary: $140,000 – $280,000/year (base, plus equity and benefits)

(base, plus equity and benefits) Category: Radar systems & signal processing

Help build cutting-edge radar capabilities—from algorithms and simulations to field tests. You’ll design radar signal processing, lead new modes, and mentor junior engineers, with strong perks like 100% company-paid health benefits, stock options, and free daily lunch.

Employer: Approach Venture

Location: El Segundo, CA (on-site, full-time)

(on-site, full-time) Salary: $120,000 – $175,000/year + equity

Category: Electric propulsion & plasma physics

Own the Hall thruster at the core of this seed-stage space startup’s tech. You’ll redesign prototypes, run vacuum tests, and push hardware to flight, with fast iteration, meaningful early equity, and standard benefits. U.S. citizenship and ability to get a DoD Secret clearance are required.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—teams often hire across levels when they meet the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.