👔 El Segundo executive roles with multiple $190K+ openings

El Segundo is hot right now for senior leaders, especially in aerospace and tech. If you’ve got program or ecosystem management chops, there are several high‑impact roles worth a look.

Employer: CesiumAstro

Location: El Segundo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $193,000 – $236,000/year

Lead complex space and airborne product programs from early solution design through contract and handoff to execution. This is a senior role owning scope, cost, schedule, and risk across satellite and aerospace communication systems, with stock options and a strong benefits package.

Employer: CHAOS Industries

Location: El Segundo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $198,000 – $330,000/year

Run a cutting‑edge autonomous aircraft program for a fast‑growing defense startup backed by major investors. You’ll own full P&L, lead cross‑functional engineering teams, and be the main face to government and international customers, with strong equity, benefits, and perks.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: El Segundo, CA (Los Angeles area)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA range): $111,300 – $215,100/year

Help build and run KPMG’s firmwide Ecosystems Program Office, driving governance, workplans, and executive reporting across alliances and strategic partners. Good fit if you like cross‑functional program work, executive visibility, and a big‑firm benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.