El Reno and the OKC area are busy for drivers and diesel pros right now. If you’ve got a CDL or strong mechanic skills, there are several solid options with steady miles and good pay.

Employer: System Transport

System Transport Location: El Reno, OK (regional flatbed routes)

(regional flatbed routes) Salary: $53,924–$94,432 per year (about $0.57–$0.61 per mile )

(about ) Type: Internship / Entry-Level CDL-A

Deadline: 11/30/2026

This regional flatbed role gets you home weekly with a $1,800 transition package (includes $1,000 orientation pay), late-model trucks, and full benefits + 401(k) match + PTO. Great fit if you’re a newer CDL-A driver who wants strong pay, paid orientation in Spokane, and a clear path to steady miles.

Employer: DeAngelo Contracting Services

Location: Based in Oklahoma City, OK shop with travel across OK, TX, LA, KS, CO

Based in shop with travel across OK, TX, LA, KS, CO Salary: $32–$35 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Type: Full-time

This role is for an experienced diesel mechanic who likes the road but not driving a rig all day. You’ll get a company service truck, hotel + per diem, and work on a mix of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and equipment, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: El Reno, OK (regional, multi-state lanes)

(regional, multi-state lanes) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Regional CDL A role hauling dry van freight on consistent lanes with late-model equipment. Good match if you want steady regional work, focus on safe, on-time deliveries, and like keeping clean logs and working closely with dispatch.

Employer: Dexter

Location: El Reno, OK (OTR, late Sunday–Friday)

(OTR, late Sunday–Friday) Salary: Not listed (pay includes mileage, drop, and detention pay)

Not listed (pay includes mileage, drop, and detention pay) Type: Full-time

OTR position running 2,500–3,000 miles per week with late-model Freightliner sleeper cabs and 53' flatbeds. Dexter offers a predictable schedule, competitive pay and benefits, paid vacation + 11 paid holidays, and a strong focus on safety and work–life balance.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.