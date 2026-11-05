🚧 El Reno Construction Jobs: Multiple Oilfield Roles Hiring Now

El Reno’s oilfield scene is busy right now, and rigs need hands-on people who aren’t afraid of long shifts and outdoor work. If you like physical work, big equipment, and steady rotations, these are worth a look.

Employer: Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC

Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC Location: El Reno, OK

Type: Full-time rig role (14 days on / 14 days off, 12.5-hour shifts , days or nights, weekends and holidays)

Full-time rig role (14 days on / 14 days off, , days or nights, weekends and holidays) Salary: Not listed

Lead drilling operations on the rig: monitor well conditions, direct Derrickhand, Motorhand, and Floorhands, and handle well control. This is a good fit if you have rig experience, can work safely in all weather, and want a leadership spot on a rotating schedule.

Employer: Patterson-UTI

Location: El Reno, OK

Type: Full-time , rotational (14 days on / 14 days off, 12.5-hour shifts )

, rotational (14 days on / 14 days off, ) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level rig job where you keep the rig and drilling floor clean, handle drill pipe with tools like tongs and slips, and help with rig moves and basic maintenance. Great if you’re strong, can work at heights and in all weather, and want to break into oilfield work with a steady schedule.

If one of these sounds right, click through, read the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the next hiring round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.