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🧑💼 El Paso HR Jobs with Multiple Manager-Level Openings
El Paso is busy hiring in HR right now, especially for people who know benefits, compensation, and training. If you’ve got a few years of experience, these roles could be a strong next step.
Benefits Manager
- Employer: Hunt Companies, Inc
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: $110,000 – $125,000 + bonus eligible
Lead all things benefits: health plans, wellness, disability, life insurance, and the 401(k) program. This role reports to the VP of HR, manages a small team, and works closely with brokers and vendors to keep plans compliant and competitive.
Corporate Compensation Manager
- Employer: Hunt Companies, Inc
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: $120,000 – $146,000 + bonus eligible
Own company-wide compensation strategy: base pay, incentives, market pricing, salary surveys, and annual comp planning. This is a senior, data-heavy role where you’ll advise leadership, lead projects, and shape pay programs across the organization.
HR Training Specialist (Spec. Training)
- Employer: University Medical Center of El Paso
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: FULL-TIME, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Design and deliver organization-wide training programs, from needs assessment to evaluation, in a large healthcare setting. Great fit if you enjoy facilitation, adult learning, and building workshops that boost performance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas on how to tailor your resume or what to work on next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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