El Paso is busy hiring in HR right now, especially for people who know benefits, compensation, and training. If you’ve got a few years of experience, these roles could be a strong next step.

Employer: Hunt Companies, Inc

Hunt Companies, Inc Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $110,000 – $125,000 + bonus eligible

Lead all things benefits: health plans, wellness, disability, life insurance, and the 401(k) program. This role reports to the VP of HR, manages a small team, and works closely with brokers and vendors to keep plans compliant and competitive.

Employer: Hunt Companies, Inc

Hunt Companies, Inc Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $120,000 – $146,000 + bonus eligible

Own company-wide compensation strategy: base pay, incentives, market pricing, salary surveys, and annual comp planning. This is a senior, data-heavy role where you’ll advise leadership, lead projects, and shape pay programs across the organization.

Employer: University Medical Center of El Paso

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: FULL-TIME, Days

FULL-TIME, Days Salary: Not listed

Design and deliver organization-wide training programs, from needs assessment to evaluation, in a large healthcare setting. Great fit if you enjoy facilitation, adult learning, and building workshops that boost performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas on how to tailor your resume or what to work on next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.