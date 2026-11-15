El Paso’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying active, and having flexible hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep the store running while the city sleeps. Overnight you’ll stock shelves, work through deliveries, and keep aisles clear – great if you like physical work, steady tasks, and fewer customers around.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect first job or side job. You’ll run the register, bag groceries, grab carts, and keep the front of the store clean while giving customers a smooth, friendly checkout.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location

Be the friendly face at checkout in a big home-improvement store. Mostly register work with some helping on the floor, plus access to health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes full benefits package)

Office-based role helping customers over online chat with billing and account questions. Good fit if you type fast, like problem-solving, and want a stable full-time job with a large communications company.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into retail leadership. You’ll open/close the store, supervise associates, keep departments organized, and help with front-end and stockroom operations – a solid move if you have customer service experience and want to grow.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on store role where you greet customers, run the register, tidy racks, and get new merchandise out fast. Good for staying active on your feet and learning the basics of retail.

Employer: Credit Services of America Inc.

Location: El Paso, TX (in-person)

El Paso, TX (in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00 – $14.00 per hour + bonuses/commission

Support credit consultants with calls, scheduling, and client follow-up. Great if you’re bilingual (Spanish), like sales and customer service, and want clear growth into a full Credit Consultant role.

Employer: Michaels

Location: El Paso, TX (El Paso–West store)

El Paso, TX (El Paso–West store) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Creative, customer-facing job helping people frame art and photos. You’ll design framing solutions, work with tools, stock frames, and sometimes run the register in a craft-focused, climate-controlled store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be flexible, and it might be a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.