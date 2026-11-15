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El Paso
🛒 El Paso Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
5 days ago
El Paso’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying active, and having flexible hours, these local roles are worth a look.
Night Crew Stocker (Part-Time)
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Keep the store running while the city sleeps. Overnight you’ll stock shelves, work through deliveries, and keep aisles clear – great if you like physical work, steady tasks, and fewer customers around.
Front End Entry Level (Part-Time)
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Perfect first job or side job. You’ll run the register, bag groceries, grab carts, and keep the front of the store clean while giving customers a smooth, friendly checkout.
Cashier – Part Time
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location
Be the friendly face at checkout in a big home-improvement store. Mostly register work with some helping on the floor, plus access to health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.
Customer Service Representative | Billing Support (Chat)
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes full benefits package)
Office-based role helping customers over online chat with billing and account questions. Good fit if you type fast, like problem-solving, and want a stable full-time job with a large communications company.
Area Supervisor
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Step into retail leadership. You’ll open/close the store, supervise associates, keep departments organized, and help with front-end and stockroom operations – a solid move if you have customer service experience and want to grow.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on store role where you greet customers, run the register, tidy racks, and get new merchandise out fast. Good for staying active on your feet and learning the basics of retail.
Assistant Credit Consultant (Bilingual)
- Employer: Credit Services of America Inc.
- Location: El Paso, TX (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $11.00 – $14.00 per hour + bonuses/commission
Support credit consultants with calls, scheduling, and client follow-up. Great if you’re bilingual (Spanish), like sales and customer service, and want clear growth into a full Credit Consultant role.
Part Time Fun Framer
- Employer: Michaels
- Location: El Paso, TX (El Paso–West store)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Creative, customer-facing job helping people frame art and photos. You’ll design framing solutions, work with tools, stock frames, and sometimes run the register in a craft-focused, climate-controlled store.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be flexible, and it might be a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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